What Would Anthony Bourdain Think of Gordon Ramsay’s New Food-Travel Show?

Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Maybe he won’t be so shout-happy in this one. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is on the receiving end of a new food and travel show from the Nat Geo network, dubbed Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted. Per Variety, the series will be structured to feature one city or region per episode and Ramsay will go on expeditions “to unearth the most incredible people, places, and flavors the world has to offer.” Specifically, each Uncharted episode will compromise of three different elements, one of which is described as Ramsay competing “against the locals, pitting his own interpretations of regional dishes against the tried-and-true classics.” (People were so agitated by this teaching-the-locals-how-to-cook angle that Neo Geo had to issue a defensive statement.) It’s set to go into production soon, or you could watch Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown on Netflix.