You, Too, Will Get to See You Season Two

Ahead of its September 9 premiere, Lifetime has renewed You, a series described as 21st-century love story with a cyberstalker twist and one that happens to star someone with some knowledge of the subject: Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley. And if you’re now thinking up jokes about his character Dan Humphrey’s secret identity and typecasting, Badgley is here for it.

“I can only imagine the worst version of an ad: If you like Gossip Girl, this one’s going to be a killer,” he joked Thursday at the You’s Television Critics Association press day in Beverly Hills, California.

What’s actually particularly scary about this series, which is based on author Caroline Kepnes’s novel and also includes stars Elizabeth Lail, John Stamos, and Pretty Little Liars’ Shay Mitchell (again with the cyber-themed typecasting!), is just how feasible it is. Executive producer Sera Gamble says that Badgley’s Joe “is not Mr. Robot. He’s not a techy genius. He just uses the internet the way it was intended.” And fellow executive producer Greg Berlanti says nothing drove this point home more than when they pitched this series to different networks — and tailored each one to include easily obtainable details about those executives’ own lives, such as where their kids go to camp or the names of their housekeepers. He says the internet, and how we use it, is its own character on the show.

Looks like Lonley Boy has a new love interest …