As first revealed by Deadline and later confirmed by Variety, actress Yvette Nicole Brown will reportedly be taking over Chris Hardwick’s long-standing moderating duties at San Diego Comic-Con International later this month. Following allegations of sexual and emotional abuse lodged by his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra, AMC had decided in June to remove Hardwick as host of their The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead panels, while simultaneously pulling the season premiere of his talk show Talking With Chris Hardwick.

“We have had a positive working relationship with Chris Hardwick for many years. We take the troubling allegations that surfaced yesterday very seriously,” the network said in a statement when the abuse allegations first emerged. “While we assess the situation, Talking with Chris Hardwick will not air on AMC, and Chris has decided to step aside from moderating planned AMC and BBC America panels at Comic-Con International in San Diego next month.” A fervent fan of the post-apocalyptic zombie drama, Brown has appeared several times on AMC’s Walking Dead after-show Talking Dead.