According to Zac Efron’s Instagram, the actor spent the fourth of July setting off fireworks by a body of water. Shortly before that he was cradling a baby goat in his arms. But today, because this is 2018, Zac Efron has dreadlocks. The summer heat appears to be getting to celebrities. Famous musicians are getting into DM fights with normals and subtweeting castration threats at exes, and today, Zac Efron has dreadlocks. Stay hydrated out there, everyone. Things are starting to get out of hand.