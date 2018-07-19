Zazie Beetz Might Join Joaquin Phoenix in Joker

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In case you haven’t heard, there’s a Joker movie in the works, and it’s being described as “gritty” so, look out. Joaquin Phoenix is already set to star as this “gritty” version of Joker, and now it’s being reported that Zazie Beetz of Atlanta, Deadpool 2 and Geostorm (heck yes) fame is also in talks to star. Beetz would play the single mother who catches the eye of the man who will ultimately become the caped crusader’s arch nemesis. The film is set to begin filming this fall and is being described as a character study of the Joker instead of the crime drama we might otherwise expect. According to The Hollywood Reporter films like Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy are examples of the tone we can expect. So, we’re already incredibly worried about Beetz’s character.