Cardi B Wins VMA for Best New Artist, Bitch

Cardi B made her grand post-baby return to the stage at the 2018 VMAs and it was back to business as usual: She picked up Best New Artist, Best Collaboration (for J. Lo’s “Dinero”), and Best Shade, a category the Oscars would be better off including, if it we’re being truthful. Accepting BNA, Cardi shrugged off the naysayers who said she was “gambling her career” by choosing to do the unthinkable and become a working mom. She also included a bit more than a shrug to address a certain other pesky critic who of late has subliminally accused her of, among many things, payola: “All of the love that fans, my friends, everybody shows me is genuine and beautiful and that’s something that God gave me that you can’t buy, ” she paused, “bitch.” Because if she learned anything from J. Lo, her love don’t cost a thing.

