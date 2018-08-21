Jennifer Lopez Returned to Her Block at the VMAs and Shut It Down

At Monday night’s VMAs, Jennifer Lopez became the first ever Latinx artist to receive the Michal Jackson Video Vanguard Award. She also become the first person to ever solidify their legacy as a human New York City cultural landmark by performing in bedazzled Timbs. Lopez took the stage in her hometown and transformed it into her block, 6 train and all, running through hit after hit (with some choice references to other, lesser artists, like those “In My Feelings” samples). And just when your jaw was already on the floor, in swoops Fyre Festival promoter Ja Rule for an “I’m Real” reunion to just detach it from your face entirely.

