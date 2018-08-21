Can You Spot Post Malone in This Aerosmith VMAs Performance?

Were you ever to forget that MTV, as a music institution, once sanctioned a collaboration between Michael Jackson and N’SYNC, their kookiness has struck again. Post Malone and the smiley-face suit of your wildest dreams closed this year’s VMAs, but not alone. That would be too easy. He was also joined by “Rockstar” collaborator 21 Savage, but again, too safe! In an inevitable moment in Post Malone’s bananas existence, he performed with Aerosmith, of previously historic mash-up fame. Once again rap and rock converged, history was rewritten, and whiteness restored. Behold Post Malone shredding next to Joe Perry on “Dream On.” Witness Post Malone and Steven Tyler share spit and a microphone for ‘Toys in the Attic.” Experience the birth of a nation. But also, like, just admire all that hair and the fashion.

Related