A Supremely Jukebox-y Max Martin Musical Is Coming to London

Since U Been Gone, someone has gotten an idea for a new jukebox musical, and they really can’t Shake It Off. According to a casting notice posted on Twitter, a musical based on the works of mysterious Swede Max Martin, the songwriter and producer who wrote hits for everyone from Britney to the Backstreet Boys to Robyn to Taylor Swift to Adele, is in the works in London. The notice says the musical will use Martin’s “incredible catalogue of songs as inspiration” with an original story (about how We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together?) from David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard, choreography from Jennifer Weber, and music supervision by Bill Sherman, who collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda on In the Heights. Vulture confirmed with a representative for Weber that the show is in development toward a production in 2019.

According to the notice, the musical’s planning to do a workshop early next year, open out of town in July 2019, and move to the West End. If you are a strong singer, dancer, or just someone who really thinks you can find the emotional through line between “Oops! I Did It Again” and “My Life Would Suck Without You,” you should try out!