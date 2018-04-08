Adam Levine Thought MTV Snubbed Childish Gambino and Went Off

Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Friday night someone told Adam Levine that Childish Gambino was not nominated for a VMA and it was the last straw. “This year, Childish Gambino released one of the most impactful, thought provoking and intelligent videos ever made. I’m sure he doesn’t care that he wasn’t nominated for a VMA because he’s cool as f–k and everything. But I care. Because I’m NOT that cool,” the Maroon 5 frontman tweeted according to E! News. “And I still want MTV to mean something again. But it won’t. Ever. K bye.” So we take it Levine is not a Daria fan?

Fortunately, Levine’s rage was entirely misdirected, since Childish Gambino was actually nominated for a whole bunch of VMAs this year. The singer apparently figured this out and, after deleting his initial tirade, corrected himself, “Shit. I don’t usually put my foot in my mouth. But this time, I did. ‘This is America’ actually WAS nominated for 7 VMAs. How I didn’t get the right info is beyond me. I stand corrected. I’m sorry MTV. Still hate you though. but mostly, I’m sorry.”

See, this is why having Google is better than having friends.