Aidy Bryant Comedy Shrill Ordered at Hulu

Saturday Night Live star Aidy Bryant is heading to Hulu to star in a new comedy series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming network has given a six-episode order to a show starring Bryant called Shrill, which was put into development earlier this year. Based on Lindy West’s 2016 memoir of the same name, the show will center on Bryant as Annie, who is “trying to make it as a journalist while juggling bad boyfriends, sick parents and a perfectionist boss, while the world around her deems her not good enough because of her weight. She starts to realize that she’s as good as anyone else, and acts on it.”

Bryant co-wrote the script with West and Alexandra Rushfield (Love, Parks and Recreation); Elizabeth Banks and Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels serve as executive producers; and Bryant will be joined on the cast by Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, Ian Owens, and John Cameron Mitchell. As THR’s report notes, production begins next week in Portland, but it will not affect Bryant’s work on SNL when it returns to NBC in the fall.