Alec Baldwin Won’t Be the Joker Movie’s Trump-Like Character After All

Just two days ago it was reported that Alec Baldwin would be joining the Todd Phillips–directed and Joaquin Phoenix–starring Joker movie on deck at Warner Bros. Now, according to Baldwin, he’s out! The actor, who was apparently set to play Bruce Wayne’s dad, tweeted this morning that he would not be playing the character described by anonymous sources in a Hollywood Reporter article as “a cheesy and tanned businessman who is more in the mold of a 1980s Donald Trump.”

Let me state, for the record, that I have NOT been hired to play a role in Todd Phillips’ JOKER as some Donald Trump manque.

That is not happening.

Not.

Happening. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) August 29, 2018

And while that tweet left room to wonder whether Baldwin would still play Thomas Wayne, just not in the way it was described by THR, he cleared up his Joker status with USA Today. “I’m no longer doing that movie,” said the actor, who attributed the departure to scheduling issues, and added, “I’m sure there are 25 guys who can play that part.” So get your Trump impressions ready for the audition tape, dudes!