Alec Baldwin Will Reportedly Play Batman’s Weird Dad in Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Between Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Marc Maron and Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips’s stand-alone Joker movie was already shaping up to be a unique beast. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is reportedly upping the odd ante by casting Alec Baldwin as Batman’s father Thomas Wayne. While at first blush Baldwin might seem like just the right man to play well-heeled New York millionaire daddy to Bruce Wayne, he won’t merely be channeling himself in the role. According to THR, Baldwin’s take on the original Master Wayne, whose murder inspires his son to take up crimefighting in the comics, will reportedly be a “cheesy and tanned businessman who is more in the mold of a 1980s Donald Trump,” a role we have to assume Baldwin has under his belt by now. Which then begs the question: so, who’s playing the Joker’s dad?