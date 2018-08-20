Photo: Masha Weisberg/Awesomeness Films/Netflix

Hopefully you spent your weekend wisely, i.e. tearing up and softly sniffling at the sweet, hopeful teens of Netflix’s new release To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. (The teens, they just want love! Let them find it!) And while To All The Boys author Jenny Han could have been content to write the source material for one of the best rom-coms of the new and rising rom-com wave, she wisely used her down time on the film’s set to recreate some of the teen film genre’s most iconic moments, channeling Patrick Swayze to John Cusack to Heath Ledger, which she subsequently posted to Twitter on Sunday. So enjoy! Use them as a shot of romantic adrenaline before your next dozen Tinder dates, if you need to.

pic.twitter.com/aGPBoESFox — Jenny Han can't come to the phone right now (@jennyhan) August 19, 2018

pic.twitter.com/SqlOVSN9aZ — Jenny Han can't come to the phone right now (@jennyhan) August 19, 2018