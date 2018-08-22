Alyssa Edwards Teaches the Children in Her New Netflix Docuseries Dancing Queen

Photo: Jake Giles Netter / Netflix

In Netflix’s upcoming docuseries Dancing Queen, Alyssa Edwards, Rupaul’s Drag Race star and stage name of choreographer Justin Johnson, returns to teach the next generation at Johnson’s Beyond Belief Dancing Company in Mesquite, Texas. Based on the trailer, Dancing Queen seems like an extremely good combination of Drag Race and Dance Moms, with some of Queer Eye’s weightier elements mixed in, if that harrowing “why did you tell me my life was an abomination?” line is any indication. The full eight-episode first season of Dancing Queen launches on Netflix on October 5.