Sharon Horgan Developing Amazon Self-Help Comedy Co-Starring Billy Magnussen

Sharon Horgan and Billy Magnussen. Photo: Getty Images

Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan has a new comedy series in the works. Deadline reports that Amazon has given a script-to-series commitment to a show co-created by Horgan and Why Him? writers John Hamburg and Ian Helfer, which would star Horgan alongside Billy Magnussen, who also starred alongside Horgan in Game Night. The untitled comedy follows Horgan as “a socially awkward, broke, single woman who launches a self-help company and recruits a handsome former male gymnast to be the face of it” played by Magnussen.

In addition to the upcoming fourth season of Catastrophe, Horgan has been keeping very busy this year between Game Night, her BBC comedy Motherland, and her HBO comedy Divorce. Magnussen, meanwhile, appears on the upcoming Netflix series Maniac and also joined the cast of the live-action Aladdin movie last year.