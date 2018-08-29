A still from “The Violet Hour.” Photo: Christopher Raphael/Amazon Prime Video

By the end of Mad Men, creator Matthew Weiner made sure that audiences knew comically little about every episode before it aired. In advance of his Amazon anthology series The Romanoffs, Weiner seems to be sticking with the vagary, though the mere fact that the episode descriptions exist in the first place feels like some kind of concession — whether that’s because the streaming service wants to hook people on the new show, or perhaps distract from allegations of sexual harassment (which Weiner denied but former writer Marti Noxon has supported) remains to be seen. The Romanoffs is an eight-episode anthology series, with each episode involving people who believe they’re connected to the former Russian royal family. The first two episodes will premiere October 12. Amazon has released photos from those first two, as well as descriptions of the plots of all eight. You can read them below.

“The Violet Hour” – Premieres on Friday, October 12

Set in Paris, an ancestral home holds the key to a family’s future.

Starring Aaron Eckhart, Marthe Keller, Inès Melab, and Louise Bourgoin.

A still from “The Royal We.” Photo: Sarah Shatz/Amazon Prime Video

“The Royal We” – Premieres on Friday, October 12

With their marriage in a rut, a couple finds their own temptations.

Starring Corey Stoll, Kerry Bishé, Janet Montgomery, and Noah Wyle.

A still from “The Royal We.” Photo: Jan Thijs/Amazon Prime Video

“House of Special Purpose” – Premieres on Friday, October 19

A movie star and a director go head to head in a battle over what is real.

Starring Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert, Jack Huston, Mike Doyle, and Paul Reiser.

“Expectation” – Premieres on Friday, October 26

Over a single day in New York City a woman is confronted with every lie she ever told. Starring Amanda Peet, John Slattery, Emily Rudd, Jon Tenney, Mary Kay Place, and Michael O’Neill.

“Bright and High Circle” – Premieres on Friday, November 2

A trusted friend under suspicion tests the loyalties of a tightly knit community. Starring Diane Lane, Ron Livingston, Andrew Rannells, Cara Buono, and Nicole Ari Parker.

“Panorama” – Premieres on Friday, November 9

In Mexico City, an idealistic reporter falls in love with his mysterious subject. Starring Juan Pablo Castañeda, Radha Mitchell, and Griffin Dunne.

“End of the Line” – Premieres on Friday, November 16

On a trip abroad to pursue their legacy, a couple faces destruction.

Starring Kathryn Hahn, Jay R. Ferguson, Annet Mahendru, and Clea Duvall.

“The One That Holds Everything” – Premieres on Friday, November 23

In a story that circles the globe, a man tries to escape a family curse.

Starring Hugh Skinner, Adèle Anderson, Hera Hilmar, Ben Miles, and JJ Feild.