Forget Separating the Art From the Artist: Throw Them Both Away

The #metoo era has involved enough hand-wringing to give everyone in America carpal tunnel syndrome twice. But luckily Late Night with Seth Meyers writer Amber Ruffin has taken care of one of this new equality-driven future’s biggest problems: what to do with movies and tv shows we like that were made by sexual abusers? And since obviously we have to re-watch Annie Hall for the hundreth time, Ruffin has just gone ahead and re-created the film starring herself. She’s also re-created The Cosby Show, House of Cards, and the existence of stand-up comedy. This is great news for people who don’t want to feel guilty, but absolutely need to re-watch all these things right now. After all, what’s the alternative? Watching something new?? Having a conversation with a loved one??? Thank you, Amber, for saving us.

