American Horror Story Renewed for Tenth Season of Unsettling Nightmares

Photo: Frank Ockenfels/FX

Ahead of its eighth season, American Horror Story has been renewed for a tenth season. (Seasons eight and nine were part of a two-season renewal, announced in January 2017.) “[Ryan Murphy] asked for a 10th season of American Horror Story which we were happy to give to him,” FX Networks chief John Landgraf told Deadline on Friday. He couldn’t confirm that the tenth season would be the show’s last, saying that it would be up to Murphy and his collaborators. “A lot of that comes down to Ryan and whether he still feels inspired about it. I think the eighth cycle, which is currently in production, is awesome and crazy, and I think the fans will really like it. Part of what’s cool about American Horror Story is its anthology nature,” he said. “So it comes down to whether Ryan and his collaborators, like [showrunner] Tim Minear, could come up with stories that they are excited about.” We’ll see!