Before each season of American Horror Story, there comes the season of creepy American Horror Story teasers. This time around, the show’s moved on from creepy clowns to what appears to be a very creepy demon thing in utero, or really in hourglass. The end is nigh, and so are bombs, figs, and bats. American Horror Story’s eighth season, a.k.a. American Horror Story: Apocalypse, will premiere on FX on September 12, and it’ll be a crossover between the Murder House and Coven seasons, which begins, somehow, with the end of the world (that’ll happen a few months into our future). Emma Roberts will play her Coven character again, as will Jessica Lange in one episode, while Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, and Sarah Paulson are all also in the cast.