The Coven Coven Is Returning for American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Surprise, bitch! Ryan Murphy announced a handful of American Horror Story players will be returning for the upcoming Apocalypse season, and it’s a group of very witchy women. So get your best southern gothic fashions out of mothballs, ladies, because the most ambitious (American Horror Story–related) crossover event of all time is coming to TV near you. Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, and Stevie Nicks will all bewitch us again next season.

Guess who's coming back for AHS APOCALYPSE? Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and....Stevie Nicks. So thrilled the family is together again! #AHSApocalypse — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) August 7, 2018

Murphy tweeted back in June that the long-teased Coven tie-in would be coming in season eight, and it looks like most of the ladies from the New Orleans house will be returning for the Coven–Murder House crossover that is Apocalypse. Even Lily Rabe is on the list, so let’s hope that means her beloved Misty Day has been rescued from the hell of watching a frog be dissected in grade school until the end of time.

The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won't be happening next year...because it's happening THIS YEAR. AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) June 14, 2018