American Vandal Season Two Trailer: Who Is the Turd Burglar?

Crime journalism must run in their genes, because teenage documentarians Peter Maldonado and Sam Ecklund are returning this September to face an all-new mystery in American Vandal season two. The Emmy-nominated and Peabody Award–winning Netflix show released a new trailer this morning, outlining an even more explosive wrongdoing at the center of its true-crime parody. While last season found audiences wondering, “Who did the dicks?,” the question on everyone’s lips this year will be, “Who is the Turd Burglar?”

In the new season, Peter and Sam must immerse themselves among the students, teachers, and clergy of “an elite Catholic school” to bring down a diarrhea-obsessed prankster. (Unequivocally the worst kind of prankster.) None of their evidence seems too solid, so can they identify whodunit before somebody ends up seriously ill or, at the very least, extremely grossed out? Ready your body now: American Vandal season two will be released all at once on September 14.