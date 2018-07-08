Apple Is Turning Pachinko Into a Big-Budget TV Epic

As was perhaps inevitable in the race to turn every book into a TV show, Apple has announced plans to turn Min Jin Lee’s Pachinko into a big-budget TV show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Soo Hugh, who executive produced The Terror, is writing the adaptation of the multigenerational novel, which follows several generations of Koreans in Japan across the 20th century. Per THR, the show will have a budget comparable to that of Netflix’s The Crown and be told in Korean, Japanese, and English. Hugh optioned the rights to Pachinko herself, and has also signed a two-year deal with production company Media Res, which is producing the series, as well as Apple’s Reese Witherspoon–Jennifer Aniston morning-show show. For a streaming service that hasn’t actually put out much yet, Apple sure has a ton of exciting things in development.

