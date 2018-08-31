Aretha Frankin’s Funeral Was a Star-studded Diva’s Homegoing

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

On Friday, the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin was laid to rest in her city of Detroit, but not before an elaborate sendoff befitting of one of the greatest divas and cultural icons in American history. A live-streamed funeral service for Franklin was held at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, attended by politicians, civil rights leaders, her family members, and celebrities alike. Bill Clinton, Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, Louis Farrakhan, Reverend William Barber, and more sat centerstage. In the crowd, Hillary Clinton mingled with Ariana Grande (who performed a tribute) and her fiancé Pete Davidson, who were seated among other performers, speakers, and guests including Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Eric Holder, Smokey Robinson, Whoopi Goldberg, Cicely Tyson, Shirley Caesar, Tyler Perry, Maxine Waters, Gladys Knight, and more. Outside the temple, a motorcade of 130 pink Cadillacs escorted Franklin’s body to the service, in a nod to her song “Freeway of Love.” For her fourth wardrobe change in as many days, Franklin was dressed in all-white and surrounded by bouquets of purple roses.

The memorial opened with several gospel selections sung by the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir, backed by her orchestra, including “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Pastor E.L. Branch delivered a prayer of comfort, followed by scriptures of comfort from Bishop T.D. Jakes, Pastor Soloman Kinloch, and Bishop P.A. Brooks. Eric Holder, Senator Gary Owens, Bill Clinton, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan each gave speeches. In his remarks, Mayor Duggan announced plans to propose that the city’s historic Chene Park be renamed Aretha Franklin Park, which will be passed and go into effect on Tuesday, the city council’s president declared. JoAnn Watson, city council member, suggested that the federal government make a postage stamp in Franklin’s honor.

Franklin’s homegoing would, of course, not be complete without musical tributes. Faith Hill began by singing “Take It to Jesus”; Ariana Grande, who was a last minute addition after Franklin’s family were impressed with her rendition of “Natural Woman” on Fallon, performed Aretha’s hit once again; other performances included the Clark Sisters, the Williams Brothers & Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Edward Franklin, and more.