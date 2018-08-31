Chaka Khan Sang At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral With A Little Help From Her Fan

Chaka Khan performed “I’m Going Up Yonder” at Aretha Franklin’s funeral Friday afternoon, and the Queen of Funk showed up to show out. She also showed up with the gospel classic’s lyrics on the inside of a very glamorous church fan, because she is also the queen of planning ahead. (Khan is every woman, but that doesn’t mean she has to know every lyric!) Franklin’s lengthy ceremony also featured performances from Ariana Grande, Fantasia, Faith Hill, The Clark Sisters, and more. Former President Bill Clinton, Tyler Perry, Cicely Tyson, and others made remarks about the legendary soul singer.

See one of the many moments of Khan openly reading the lyrics taped to the back of her fan, below:

Who cares that Chaka needed a quick refresher on her the song’s lyrics — she snapped!