Here’s How You Can Watch Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The funeral for legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin will take place at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan, this Friday, and the general public will be able to watch live. Locally, networks including WDIV-TV, WJBK-TV, and WXYZ-TV will air the service in its entirety, while those outside the area will be able to access a livestream from the Associated Press, Rolling Stone reports. Fox News and CNN will also be airing portions of the event, which will include tribute performances by Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Ronald Isley, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, Fantasia, and Yolanda Adams, in addition to speeches by Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, actress Cicely Tyson, Clive Davis, Michigan governor Rick Snyder, Detroit mayor Mike Duggan, the Reverend Jesse Jackson, and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. The funeral will begin at 10 a.m. ET.