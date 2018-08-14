Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly Receiving Hospice Care

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

On Monday night Beyoncé offered up Detroit’s On the Run II show in tribute to Aretha Franklin, after news of the soul singer’s serious illness had surfaced. “This show is dedicated to Aretha Franklin,” she told her audience at Ford Field, according to The Detroit News. “We love you and thank you.” Now, CNN reports that a source close to the legendary singer informed network anchor Don Lemon that Franklin’s health had declined to the point she is now receiving hospice, or end-of-life, care at her home in the Detroit area. Celebrities and fans alike offered an outpouring of support for the Queen of Soul, who turned 76 in March, following news that she had become gravely ill.