See All the Celebrities Who Showed Up to Pay Their Respects to Aretha Franklin

President Bill Clinton with Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The guest list at Aretha Franklin’s funeral in Detroit, Michigan is a mélange of family members, music legends, contemporary pop A-listers, political powerhouses, fans, and more. There were some very powerful moments, like performances from Faith Hill and Ariana Grande, a letter from President Obama being read by Al Sharpton, and a speech from President Clinton. There were also moments like Pete Davidson chatting up Hillary Clinton, whose image he has tattooed on his body, and Grande being told by the pastor that he thought she was a new item on the Taco Bell menu. But that’s just for starters. Here is the who’s who of who honored the Queen of Soul today Greater Grace Temple.

Hillary Clinton standing in the front row of funeral attendees. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson arriving at Aretha Franklin’s funeral at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton with Ariana Grande. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Faith Hill performed at Aretha Franklin’s funeral. Hillary Clinton stands behind her. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Faith Hill honored Aretha Franklin by singing “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.” Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Jennifer Holliday attended and performed at the funeral. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Reverend Jesse Jackson embraces a fellow mourner. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Martha Reeves outside of Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Chaka Khan outside of Greater Grace Temple. Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Duke Fakir was among those who attended Aretha Franklin’s funeral. Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Gladys Knight told reporters outside the funeral that she and Aretha Franklin “had the same disease.” Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Aretha Franklin’s ex-husband Glynn Russell Turman. They were married for 6 years. Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Jenifer Jeanette Lewis was also in attendance. Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Renee Lawless spoke with members of the press outside of Aretha Franklin’s funeral. Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Smokey Robinson was in attendance. Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images

The Reverend Al Sharpton delivered a speech celebrating Aretha Franklin’s legacy before reading a letter in memory of Franklin by Former President Barack Obama. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Ariana Grande performed “Natural Woman” at the funeral. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The Clark Sisters also performed in memory of Aretha Franklin. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images