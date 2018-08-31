News of an Aretha Franklin biopic has percolated for years, with Jennifer Hudson attached to star as the Queen of Soul. Earlier this year, the project appeared to become more concrete and, hopefully, it still follows through because we just got our first glimpse of how great it could be. Hudson performed at Aretha’s funeral in Detroit on Friday, taking on just a casual selection from the queen’s ouvre: “Amazing Grace.” Unsurprisingly, she knocked it out of the park, moved folks to tears, and even had people behind her breaking church protocol to whip out their phones and film the master at work. Just reserve another Oscar with her name on it.

