Here’s Who’s Playing at Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Aretha. Photo: Molly Riley/AFP/Getty Images

A public memorial and tribute concert will be held next week for Aretha Franklin, who died on August 16, and it’s slated to be a star-studded send-off. TMZ reports that 23 artists will perform at the service, including Gladys Knight, Johnny Gill, Ron Isley, Raheem DeVaughn, and more — a Patti LaBelle cameo, perhaps? — with Louis Farrakhan also attending. The memorial will be held at the Chene Park Amphitheatre in Detroit on August 30, following two days of public viewings at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. On August 31, a private funeral will then be held that reportedly features 19 more performers, including Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, Chaka Khan, and more. (Additionally, Clive Davis is reportedly planning his own tribute concert at Madison Square Garden for November.) Read the full list of performers for each service below.

Public Memorial

The Four Tops, Gladys Knight, Johnny Gill, Ron Isley, Kiki Sheard, Kurt Carr, Jean Carne, Doug Carn, Ronnie McNeir, L.J. Reynolds, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Dr. Bobby Jones, Jenifer Lewi, George Faison, Angie Stone, Raheem DeVaughn, Gracie Franklin, Eddie Franklin, Victorie Franklin, Santita Jackson, Ralphe Armstrong Band, Kern Brantley Band

Private Funeral

Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Ronald Isley, Chaka Khan, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, The Clark Sisters, Jennifer Holliday, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Marvin Sapp, The Williams Brothers, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Audrey DuBois Harris, Alice McAllister Tillman, Edward Franklin, Aretha Franklin Orchestra and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir