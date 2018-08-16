Aretha Franklin’s Life in Photos

Aretha Franklin sings in the Atlantic Records studio in 1969.
Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Aretha Franklin sings in the Atlantic Records studio in 1969.
Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Aretha Franklin sings in the Atlantic Records studio in 1969.
Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
When it comes to Aretha Franklin, the clichés are all true: She was larger than life. Her voice was the centerpiece of any room it floated through. She was able to succeed through multiple seismic shifts in music without losing her center. Looking at this survey of photos, most of which are of Aretha in the most public of public settings, in massive stage shows or meeting U.S. presidents, her power as a singer, musician, and icon shines through.
Aretha Franklin performs at Madison Square Garden in 1968.
Photo: Walter Iooss Jr/Getty Images
Aretha Franklin performing live in 1968.
Photo: Courtesy Everett Collection
The ‘Queen of Soul’ poses for a portrait circa 1967.
Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
On the Top of the Pops in 1970.
Photo: Ron Howard/Redferns
From left: Aretha Franklin performing live in the United Kingdom. Photo: David Redfern/RedfernsAretha Franklin, 1973. Photo: Anthony Barboza/Getty Images
From left: Aretha Franklin performing live in the United Kingdom. Photo: David Redfern/RedfernsAretha Franklin, 1973. Photo: Anthony Barboza/Getty Ima...From left: Aretha Franklin performing live in the United Kingdom. Photo: David Redfern/RedfernsAretha Franklin, 1973. Photo: Anthony Barboza/Getty Images
Muhammad Ali and Aretha Franklin on The Muhammad Ali Variety Special in 1975.
Photo: Courtesy Everett Collection
From left: Singing in front of the Lincoln Memorial in 1993. Photo: Photo by Cynthia Johnson/LiaisonAretha Franklin’s album cover of her record Let Me in Your Life, released in 1974. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
From left: Singing in front of the Lincoln Memorial in 1993. Photo: Photo by Cynthia Johnson/LiaisonAretha Franklin’s album cover of her record Let Me...From left: Singing in front of the Lincoln Memorial in 1993. Photo: Photo by Cynthia Johnson/LiaisonAretha Franklin’s album cover of her record Let Me in Your Life, released in 1974. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
From left: Aretha Franklin, 1977. Photo: Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty ImagesAretha Franklin in concert circa 1985. Photo: Images Press/Getty Images
From left: Aretha Franklin, 1977. Photo: Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty ImagesAretha Franklin in concert circa 1985. Photo: Images Press/Getty Im...From left: Aretha Franklin, 1977. Photo: Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty ImagesAretha Franklin in concert circa 1985. Photo: Images Press/Getty Images
“The Queen of Soul” episode of Murphy Brown with Candice Bergen (left) and Aretha Franklin (right) aired in 1991.
Photo: (c)Warner Bros. Television/courtesy Everett Collection
Aretha Franklin and Oprah Winfrey backstage at Radio City Music Hall in 1991.
Photo: Waring Abbott/Getty Images
President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton award Aretha Franklin with the 1999 National Medal of Arts and Humanities Award in 1999.
Photo: STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP/Getty Images
Aretha Franklin performing at the JVC Jazz Festival in 2000.
Photo: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images
VH1 Divas Live with Gloria Estefan, Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, and Shania Twain in 1998.
Photo: KMazur/WireImage
From left: Aretha Franklin performs during the inauguration ceremony for U.S. President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., in 2009. Photo: Dennis Brack/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesBumping fists with President Barack Obama after performing at the Justice Department in 2015. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
From left: Aretha Franklin performs during the inauguration ceremony for U.S. President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., in 2009.... From left: Aretha Franklin performs during the inauguration ceremony for U.S. President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., in 2009. Photo: Dennis Brack/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesBumping fists with President Barack Obama after performing at the Justice Department in 2015. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Performing in New York in 2017.
Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images