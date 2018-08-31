Aretha Franklin’s Public Viewing In Photos

Front row: Ashaki Esters, Maryyaladgil Brye, Desta Esters, and Gabrielle Robinson. Back row: Amira Gilchrist and Layla Gilchrist. Photo: Adam Jason Cohen

On Tuesday, August 28th, mourners came to to celebrate and remember Aretha Franklin. Their relationship to the late singer varied — some were fans, or admirers, others had had memorable encounters with her or her family. They were all connected by their love of Franklin’s music and her spirit. New York sent photographer Adam Jason Cohen to Detroit to document the scene outside of the viewing.

Photo: Adam Jason Cohen

Reggie Tyler grew up with Franklin’s family, and used to work by her side during Thanksgiving, handing out turkeys for community members in need. Photo: Adam Jason Cohen

Juanita Binyard says, “She left the whole world knowing to respect [each other], and to think about it, [she] left us something to remember.” Photo: Adam Jason Cohen

Jennifer Jones, the music queen of New Orleans. Photo: Adam Jason Cohen

Detroit graffiti artist Sintex pays tribute to Franklin with his new mural. Photo: Adam Jason Cohen

Terry Tarrant. Photo: Adam Jason Cohen

Jeannette Baker Photo: Adam Jason Cohen

Aaron Smith II. Latoi, Aaron’s mother, came to the church to sell t-shirts that she’d made to memorialize Franklin. Photo: Adam Jason Cohen

Genevieve And Johnny Bellamy Lived around the corner from Franklin’s house and used to go to her church to hear her sing. Photo: Adam Jason Cohen

Sharon Reynolds. Photo: Adam Jason Cohen