Ariana Grande knows she’s never going to live down that one time the world saw her tour manager carry her like a baby, so why not just lean into it at this point? Why not at least enjoy the fruits of your brand? If you were driving to work recently and heard what sounded like a Disney princess singing in a minivan, you probably assumed it was Ariana Grande filming Carpool Karaoke. If you work at Starbucks and saw someone ride James Corden like a human horse through the front door, you know for sure it was she, Ariana Grande, the ultimate good sport.

