Ariana Grande’s eagerly anticipated fourth studio album Sweetner has arrived, and it’s got everything: lowercase titles, that Pete Davidson song, Missy Elliot, Pharrell, and Nicki Minaj. Grande did decide to add Davison’s last name to the title of the song about him because, as she tweeted, “i like the way it looks i love his name and i love him music lasts forever. it’ll outlive any tattoo, any memory, any anything, even myself so i want my love for him and how i feel to be a part of that”

