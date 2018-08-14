We’ve crunched the numbers, and can officially report the reason behind Ariana Grande and James Corden’s Late Late Show “soundtrack” to Titanic was not for laughs, not for guaranteed viral status, but rather for Grande to give Celine Dion a run for her money with her own rendition of “My Heart Will Go On.” Sorry, that’s just math! The synchronized dancing was nice. As was the water-splattered set of the sinking ship. But dancing and set design do not have a four-octave vocal range that stuns you into sonic submission. The inclusion of Styx’s “Come Sail Away” was also nice, though.

