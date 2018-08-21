Ariana Grande Serves You Your Last Supper With VMAs ‘God Is A Woman’ Performance

In 1883’s Thus Spake Zarathustra, philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche famously declared, “God is dead,” but even he would be grinding it out to Ariana Grande’s “God Is a Woman” performance at Monday night’s VMAs. The Sweetener singer kicked off her number with an all-lady Last Supper, except no one betrayed her and she will not be denied, even once, not in relation to any cock of any kind. At the end of her theology-changing performance, Grande brought out her own personal Trinity, reportedly her aunt, mother and grandma. Praise be to Nonna. Awomen.

