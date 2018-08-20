Netflix has released the trailer for the second season of their groundbreaking original series Atypical, and autistic teen Sam is facing an entirely new and more complex set of challenges (and a surprising amount of blood). His hope of someday getting to see boobs in season one now seems relatively naïve, as present-day Sam has seen his dad move out and his sister move to a new school. As his family breaks apart, college decisions and his need to become far more independent loom. Sam attempts to handle all of it while stepping up as a big brother in the best way he knows how. Have you ever cried over pencils? Well, fair warning, in about two minutes and 20 seconds you just might.

