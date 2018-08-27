What Aziz Ansari Covered in One of His First Shows Post-#MeToo Allegations

Aziz Ansari performs during the Oddball Comedy and Curiosity Festival in 2015. Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Over the past few months, Aziz Ansari has quietly been returning to the stage for the first time since he was accused of sexual misconduct in January, beginning with performances at the Comedy Cellar in New York back in May as well as shows in Philadelphia earlier this month. He did his second series of abruptly announced material tune-up shows in Wisconsin last week, performing two shows in Milwaukee on Saturday at the Pabst Theatre and Turner Hall (earlier in the week, he did three nights of shows in Madison). I was at the Turner Hall show on Saturday, which was sold out for over 700 people, after being announced just a couple days prior. Ansari brought along Wil Sylvince (who emceed the evening), Hannibal Buress, and Michael Che as surprise guests; all four of the performers kept the audience rapt throughout. Phones were banned, which meant an engaged audience unencumbered by social media.

To address the elephant in the room: Ansari didn’t. #MeToo allegations were levied against Ansari earlier this year by a New York photographer who was granted pseudonymity by Babe.net. She said that Ansari made her feel “really pressured” and “uncomfortable” during a date; Ansari released a response statement saying in part that they had “sexual activity” that “by all indications was completely consensual.” If you didn’t know about the controversy, you wouldn’t have realized that this was the beginning stage of Ansari’s reemergence from it. My sense during the show was that the crowd was aware of the saga, but not judgmental about it. A woman sitting in front of me told me she saw it as “very low on the scale of ‘bad date’ to ‘Harvey Weinstein.’”

Ansari took the stage looking a bit older than he did in the last season of Master of None. Who could know how much of that has to do with the stress of having his reputation questioned in the media, but it was striking to look at his face and see that a lot of his hallmark boyishness has faded. Nevertheless, his energy was still as high as ever as he ran through a set that lasted under an hour.

The stated goal of Ansari’s new run of performances is to “work out new material.” So what did this material look like in the wake of #MeToo? Thematically, it was more or less what it looked like before.

Dating

While Ansari didn’t address #MeToo, he did bring up aspects of his personal love life. On the relationship front, Ansari said that he’s been dating a white, European-born physicist for eight months, joking that it’s super rare in New York or Los Angeles to find a dating partner with a one-word job title because so many people are “doing social media” for complicated-sounding Uber-or-Netflix-of-X-absurdist-idea apps. He also observed that celebrities get judged for dating outside their race (Ansari’s character on Master of None, Dev Shaw, in particular was critiqued for mostly dating white women). He joked that if he were in India and he had two white girlfriends in a row, then it would be a lot more reasonable to ask if he had a type. The relationship discussion eventually landed in the concluding bit of the act, in which Ansari tried to envision if men had to be the ones to either take hormone-altering pills or inject copper IUDs into their genitalia for birth control. (He noted that his girlfriend used IUDs for birth control and was surprised that it seemed like most women in America opted for the pill instead.)

Ansari referenced the time that men quit a birth-control-pill study because they were having mood swings — he pantomimed a man melodramatically freaking out about weight gain and having to buy new clothes — and very graphically noted that injecting an IUD into the penis would be an absolute deal-breaker. The broader takeaway of this sequence was that men are unreasonable for foisting these birth-control methods upon women because of not being able to “feel” sexual gratification through condoms, which he said were literally the “thinnest” material in all of existence.

Trump

Ansari only brought up Trump in passing, referencing being inundated with push notifications of the president saying something crazy — and later doubling down on the crazy thing he said — as part of a sequence discussing how he’s untethered himself from the news. He said that he didn’t think we’re meant to be flooded with the news constantly at all hours of the day. Ansari joked that, while there’ve been no studies to prove it, it’s almost certain that scrolling on the john has pushed poop times up by about seven minutes on average.

Ansari explained that perhaps the biggest trigger for him to stop reading the news was when he devoured everything he could get his hands on about the “My culture is not your prom dress” saga, including the comments sections, where overwrought progressives sought to “out-woke” each other. He then told the crowd about a new outrage cycle he’d seen where someone received a Pizza Hut order with pepperonis in the shape of a swastika, while others maintained that they were shaped like the Star of David. He likened it to the Laurel versus Yanny debate, and then polled the crowd about which shape they thought the pizza topping looked like more. There was some noise on both sides before Ansari clued everyone in that this was a controversy he just made up. It was actually believable.

Apu

On the “out-woking” front, Ansari also talked about how he couldn’t get stirred up about the debate around Apu and The Simpsons because it was racist 30 years ago and people are just now noticing. He also brought up the Starbucks and Roseanne stories to discuss the idea that getting rid of racists one by one isn’t going to cause a sea change of tolerance, joking that the racists wouldn’t be flying their Confederate flags at half mast. “There’s a little too much back-patting,” Ansari said.

Representation

Ansari spent a fair amount of time exploring the dynamics of being an Indian celebrity. He said he actually sees it as a positive when people stop him in public and tell him they loved him in The Big Sick. While they’re mistaking him for Kumail Nanjiani, it means there are more people who look like him out there getting roles in Hollywood. He joked about doing an all-Indian reboot of Mission Impossible like women have done for Ocean’s 8, only with the caveat that the computer guy in the film has to be a white guy. He also talked about how difficult it was for him to find Indian actors to play young Dev in Master of None. Every time they needed someone for the role, they used a different actor because none were good enough to be brought back. This weaved in and out of observations about the differences between how Indian and white parents handle failure with their children. Indian parents, he said, see failure as game over, while white parents treat it more as a stepping stone, encouraging more tries. He tied this into an open question about whether he would feel comfortable performing the bit about the Indian child actors on Master of None because (a) they’d see it, and (b) their parents would see it.