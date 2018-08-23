Photo: IFC

In case you haven’t been watching and need more sketch in your life, the Baroness von Sketch Show is here to provide. Our benevolent Canadian ruler, also known as an IFC series starring comedians Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, and Jennifer Whalen, will be returning for a fourth season sometime in 2019. The show’s third season will premiere on November 8. The first two seasons of the lady-centric sketch show aired on Canada’s CBC before being acquired by IFC, which then debuted them both during the summer of 2017. As long as America’s women keep living lives of quiet humiliation that need riffing on, the Baroness is welcome to make herself at home.