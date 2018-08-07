Bel Canto Trailer: Julianne Moore Serenades Ken Watanabe

By

Call it el tangle de Roxanne: In Bel Canto, Julianne Moore plays famous soprano Roxanne Coss, who’s held hostage after she performs a private concert at the birthday party for wealthy Japanese businessman Katsumi Hosokawa (Ken Watanabe). A clique of guerrilla rebels crashes the party and begins a standoff that tests a pair of romances: between Roxanne and Hosokawa, and a translator and a young terrorist. The movie is based on the 2001 Ann Patchett book of the same name, with vocals by Renée Fleming. See it in theaters September 14.

