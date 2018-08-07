Bel Canto Trailer: Julianne Moore Serenades Ken Watanabe
Call it el tangle de Roxanne: In Bel Canto, Julianne Moore plays famous soprano Roxanne Coss, who’s held hostage after she performs a private concert at the birthday party for wealthy Japanese businessman Katsumi Hosokawa (Ken Watanabe). A clique of guerrilla rebels crashes the party and begins a standoff that tests a pair of romances: between Roxanne and Hosokawa, and a translator and a young terrorist. The movie is based on the 2001 Ann Patchett book of the same name, with vocals by Renée Fleming. See it in theaters September 14.
Watch Now
- Chef Dale Talde Critiques Hollywood Food Scenes
- How Realistic Are Shark Attacks in Movies?
- Camp Counselors React to Hollywood Camp Scenes
- The Billy Eichner ‘Let’s Go, Lesbians!’ Meme Is Here to Save the Day
- NYC Stories: Bill Hader and Henry Winkler Have Ridiculous Memories of NYC
- How Realistic Are Hollywood Hacking Scenes?
- A History of the New York Drag Scene That Launched RuPaul
- We Baked a Drake Cake to Celebrate Scorpion
- Sex Educators React to Hollywood’s Sex Scenes
- Why GLOW’s Creators Feel Like They’re Running a ‘Leotard Factory’
- Justin Hartley on Kevin’s Transformation in This Is Us
- How Ryan Murphy Convinced Billie Lourd to Dye Her Hair For AHS: Cult
- Ted Danson on Why The Good Place Is Really About Karma
- Why Matt LeBlanc Embraced Humiliation for Episodes
- Evan Rachel Wood Explains Why Westworld Is an Actor’s Obstacle Course
- Roger Rabbit Changed the Way Hollywood Animates
- Jimmi Simpson on His Craziest Year Ever As an Actor
- Can Connie Britton Match Her Reaction With the Right 911 Call?
- Why Sarah Silverman Wants to Connect With Trump Supporters
- How Realistic Are Dinosaur Movies?