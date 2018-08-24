Lucas Hedges Vapes and Embraces Julia Roberts in Ben Is Back Teaser

“Mom! No, don’t!” Ivy Burns (Kathryn Newton) tells her mother Holly (Julia Roberts) when they pull up to their front door in Ben Is Back. The troubled Ben (Lucas Hedges) has returned to his family on Christmas Eve, out of the blue, and Holly rushes to embrace him. Not everyone is happy that Ben is … back: He’s just out of rehab, and still battling demons. Ben Is Back, directed by Lucas’s father Peter (Pieces of April, Dan in Real Life) will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. See it in theaters December 7.

