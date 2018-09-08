Ben Schwartz Will Be the Voice of Sonic the Hedgehog

Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

While James Marsden was at one point thought to be playing the role, it turns out Ben Schwartz is actually going to be somersaulting through the golden rings. Schwartz has been cast as Sonic the Hedgehog in Paramount’s upcoming combination live action/CGI Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Variety reports. Known for his role as Jean-Ralphio on Parks and Recreation, he currently voices the role of Dewey Duck on the Disney Channel’s reboot of Duck Tales. Schwartz will play opposite Jim Carrey who was recently cast as the villain Dr. Robotnik, as well as Marsden who is playing another lead role. While there’s no word yet on who might voice Tails, Natasha Rothwell is also attached to the film in a still unannounced role, so, fingers crossed, kids!