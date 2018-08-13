6 New Paperbacks You Should Read This August

Lucky You, by Erika Carter

Three young waitresses at an Arkansas dive bar face antipathy and anxiety in Erika Carter’s perceptive debut novel. When one of the woman’s mildly charismatic and rich boyfriend proposes to go off the grid and live off the land in a remote cabin in the Ozarks, the other two are fully onboard, believing that this is the solution to all their problems. Will their cynicism melt away as they learn to separate themselves from the ills of modern-day society, or will they just end up malnourished and smelly? Join them as they unplug their phones and get the hell of out of Dodge, all while listening to their leader spout platitudes about the freedoms of living as one with nature. Spoiler alert: Thoreau he is not. The women’s journey of self-discovery, or lack thereof, make them perfect 21st-century heroines.