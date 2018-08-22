Bob Odenkirk Triggers Conan O’Brien’s Entourage Policy

Bob Odenkirk has come a long way, baby. From a young upstart host of a racy, off-beat HBO sketch comedy show to a distinguished celebrity starring in an award-winning AMC drama that was renewed for its fifth season before the fourth season had even aired. But fame has taken its toll on the beloved actor, evident in his recent mooning of the press as he showed off a Better Call Saul butt tattoo to celebrate the show’s renewal. And now he’s fallen victim to another classic Hollywood success cliche: he has an entourage now. He may not know who they are, but as with every entourage, he’s grown to hate them. Unfortunately, they have rules about this kind of thing, as it turns out he’s not the first big shot to try and dump his entourage on Team Coco.

