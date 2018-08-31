Yikes. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon is featured on Eminem’s surprise new album Kamikaze, on the song “Fall,” but it now sounds like he really wishes he wasn’t. Responding to a fan on Twitter critical of the song (which itself sees Eminem criticize rappers for copying each other and disses the Grammys, Charlamagne tha God, and more), he says he wasn’t in the studio when it was made and asked that its mad-at-the-world attitude be changed. “Not a fan of the message, it’s tired,” he writes, though apparently Eminem didn’t listen. Yikes! And that’s probably the last time he works with a rapper who isn’t Kanye West.

Was not in the studio for the Eminem track... came from a session with BJ Burton and Mike Will. Not a fan of the message, it’s tired. Asked them to change the track, wouldn’t do it. Thanks for listening to BRM https://t.co/E0wmt732ty — blobtower (@blobtower) August 31, 2018