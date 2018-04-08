Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

There’s no telling what the political effectiveness will be, but in terms of driving President Trump completely up the wall, there are few protest ideas more powerful than Rosie O’Donnell singing show tunes outside the White House. According to the Associated Press, the SMILF star and one of Donald Trump’s many, many arch-nemeses is helping recruit Broadway performers for a musical protest this coming Monday, August 6. The demonstration is being organized by host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley of, appropriately enough, Sirius XM’s On Broadway.

The protesters will reportedly include “current and former Broadway cast members” from Wicked, Beautiful, Hamilton, Phantom of the Opera, The King and I, Les Miserables, Cinderella, Xanadu, The Producers and Head Over Heels, among other shows. Their set list includes Les Miserables’ “The People’s Song,” The Wiz’s “A Brand New Day,” The Sound of Music’s “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” and Burt Bacharach’s “What the World Needs Now Is Love.” But don’t worry if you have your own Broadway musical to star in on Monday night. You’ll be able to stream the whole thing on MoveOn’s Facebook page.