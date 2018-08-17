The Florida Project’s Brooklynn Prince Is Going to Solve a Murder

Prince. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Apple’s new Hilde Lysiak series has its star, and it’s none other than everyone’s favorite Critics’ Choice Award Winner 8-year-old Brooklynn Prince. According to Deadline, the ten-episode mystery drama has been ordered straight to series and will be directed by Crazy Rich Asians’s Jon M. Chu. It’s inspired by the true story of 9-year-old Hilde Lysiak, who, at age 11, started her own newspaper and uncovered a murder in her hometown of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania. Frankly, this is why it’s important to keep your kids distracted with iPads. This will be Prince’s first TV role. Aside from her award-winning turn in The Florida Project, she will soon be appearing in a number of other features, including The One and Only Ivan, with Angelina Jolie and Sam Rockwell and The Angry Birds Movie 2. Let’s just hope none of this takes away from her very best hobby, Photoshopping herself into other people’s photos.