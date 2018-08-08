Bryan Cranston’s Network Adaptation Will Soon Be Yelling on Broadway

Photo: Jan Versweyveld

Soon, Broadway will once again be blessed with the presence of a yelling Bryan Cranston. The producers of the National Theatre’s stage adaptation of Paddy Chayefsky’s movie Network, directed by Ivo Van Hove and starring Bryan Cranston as Howard Beale, will transfer to Broadway this fall. Performances will start at the Cort Theatre on November 10, and the play will open December 6. In London, Van Hove outfitted his theater with video screens and cameras, absorbing the audience into the action, and you can expect much of the same trickery to be done in New York as his creative team, including longtime scenic design collaborator Jan Versweyveld, come along with him. Across the pond, Michelle Dockery played Diana Christensen (Faye Dunaway’s role in the film) but aside from Cranston, the production has not announced its New York cast.