New BTS Video Breaks YouTube’s 24-Hour Record, Beating Taylor Swift

BTS’s new song “Idol” is the kind of song you write when you know you’re untouchable, and now they’ve got the numbers to back up the hype. The music video for the solo version (there’s also a remix with Nicki Minaj) has just set the YouTube record for most views in 24 hours, beating out Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” Her video amassed 43.2 million views in a day to set the previous record; BTS’s brought in 45 million after a vigorous guerrilla fan campaign. Since the vibrant, cheeky video, which fuses Korean tradition with modernity, was released on Friday, it’s now sitting at 85 million views at time of publication. Because the BTS Army are nothing if not a focused, ultra-organized bunch.

